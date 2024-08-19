UBS Group Cuts Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target to $4.75

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $6.00 to $4.75 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.03.

NYSE:RSKD opened at $4.66 on Thursday. Riskified has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $6.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $830.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Riskified by 7.1% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in Riskified by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,680,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 272,760 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Riskified by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 75,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Riskified by 110.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 18,392 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

