UBS Group Trims Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Target Price to $194.00

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $202.00 to $194.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Dillard’s Price Performance

DDS stock opened at $353.24 on Friday. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $286.39 and a 52-week high of $476.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 34.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dillard’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 5,002,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,147,000 after buying an additional 47,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 15.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,255,000 after buying an additional 52,974 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 36.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,696,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 121,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,054,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,798,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

