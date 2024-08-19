UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.53.

UDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $41.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. UDR has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $42.42.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UDR will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.19%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 102,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its position in UDR by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 12,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in UDR by 8.2% during the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in UDR by 18.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

