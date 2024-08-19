Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

Umicore Stock Performance

Shares of Umicore stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. Umicore has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $6.90.

About Umicore

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company in Belgium, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Africa. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment provides automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-road vehicles; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and produces precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

