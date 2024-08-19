Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.
Umicore Stock Performance
Shares of Umicore stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. Umicore has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $6.90.
About Umicore
