Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UAA. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Under Armour from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Under Armour Stock Performance

NYSE UAA opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.8% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Under Armour by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 164,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 10.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 101.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 461,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

