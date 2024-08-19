uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.60.
Several brokerages have issued reports on QURE. Mizuho dropped their target price on uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.
QURE stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36. uniQure has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $321.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63.
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.
