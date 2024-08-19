uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QURE. Mizuho dropped their target price on uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $26,572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 11.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 109,740 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 4.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 736,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 30,054 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in shares of uniQure by 10.6% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 640,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 61,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in uniQure by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 613,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 350,291 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QURE stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36. uniQure has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $321.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

