United Parks & Resorts (PRKS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

8/8/2024 – United Parks & Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – United Parks & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $63.00.

8/8/2024 – United Parks & Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – United Parks & Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – United Parks & Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $68.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – United Parks & Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $79.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – United Parks & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – United Parks & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2024 – United Parks & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $75.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE PRKS traded up $1.10 on Monday, reaching $49.55. 1,069,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,406. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.02.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.08). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 92.07%. The business had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,977.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

