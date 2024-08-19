UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Lifted by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,716 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.8% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.0% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 842 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Baird R W raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.93 on Friday, reaching $577.68. 2,728,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,224,914. The firm has a market cap of $533.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $529.38 and its 200-day moving average is $507.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $591.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

