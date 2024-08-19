Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.89

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 15490292 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).

Upland Resources Stock Down 5.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £12.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.01.

Get Upland Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Upland Resources

In other news, insider Aimi Nasharuddin bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £1,200,000 ($1,532,175.69). Company insiders own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Resources

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.