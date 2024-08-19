USDB Price Hits $1.00 (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. One USDB token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDB has traded down 0% against the US dollar. USDB has a market capitalization of $292.57 million and $10.40 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About USDB

USDB’s total supply is 292,272,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,712,842 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 291,793,174.3530354 with 289,623,172.2909444 in circulation. The last known price of USDB is 1.00313431 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $10,917,772.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

