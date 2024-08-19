Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $570,428,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,445,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $447,957,000 after acquiring an additional 122,207 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,655,000 after purchasing an additional 376,449 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,063,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 37.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,040,000 after purchasing an additional 426,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,637,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,697. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.49. The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

