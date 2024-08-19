VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI) Shares Bought by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,561 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of VanEck CLO ETF worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,237,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in VanEck CLO ETF by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 129,925 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck CLO ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 201,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck CLO ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 144,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck CLO ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 36,288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CLOI stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.88. 101,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,912. VanEck CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $51.86 and a 12 month high of $53.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.72.

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

