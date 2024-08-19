Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Position Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.65% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $60,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 471,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,140,000 after acquiring an additional 40,730 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 63,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.90. The company had a trading volume of 488,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,728. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $107.93.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

