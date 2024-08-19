Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Lessened by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,260 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,092. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.64. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $78.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

