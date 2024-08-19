Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s 9th Largest Position

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 352.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,210,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,803,000 after acquiring an additional 942,640 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $514.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,799,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,515. The company has a market cap of $465.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $502.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $519.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

