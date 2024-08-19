Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $120,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $2.67 on Monday, reaching $512.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,297,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,105. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $501.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $519.40.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

