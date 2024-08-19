Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $514.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,785,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,465. The company has a market cap of $465.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $501.57 and its 200 day moving average is $482.35. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

