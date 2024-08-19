Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,332,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $623,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,486 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $315,867,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $340,097,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,730 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VTI stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $275.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,658,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.05 and a 200 day moving average of $259.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

