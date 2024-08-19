Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,839,000 after acquiring an additional 223,940 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.79. 1,387,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,172. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

