Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. Vaxart has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54.
Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 121.06% and a negative net margin of 920.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vaxart will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.
