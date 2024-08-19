Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Vaxart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. Vaxart has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 121.06% and a negative net margin of 920.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vaxart will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxart

Vaxart Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VXRT. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vaxart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the first quarter worth $38,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the first quarter worth $56,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

Featured Articles

