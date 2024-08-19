VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
VBI Vaccines Trading Down 50.9 %
Shares of VBI Vaccines stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. VBI Vaccines has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57.
About VBI Vaccines
