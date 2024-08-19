Velas Price Hits $0.0050 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Velas has a market capitalization of $13.13 million and approximately $552,828.31 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00035095 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012059 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007821 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,623,936,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,623,262,519 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

