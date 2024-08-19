Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Down 2.7%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.84 and last traded at $77.25. Approximately 2,990,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 8,781,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.42.

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.51 and a 200-day moving average of $82.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,089,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $112,606,394.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,234,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,954,470.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 238.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 99,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 19,647 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

