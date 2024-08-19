Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Hits New 52-Week High at $100.35

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 100.35 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 99.80 ($1.27), with a volume of 227779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.40 ($1.22).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 132 ($1.69) price target on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Victorian Plumbing Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Victorian Plumbing Group

Victorian Plumbing Group Stock Up 4.6 %

Victorian Plumbing Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 90.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 85.60. The firm has a market cap of £325.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,455.10, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a GBX 0.52 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Victorian Plumbing Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,500.00%.

Victorian Plumbing Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Skelmersdale, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victorian Plumbing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victorian Plumbing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.