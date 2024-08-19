Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Barclays

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VSCO. Bank of America upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.80.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $30.80.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

