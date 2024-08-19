Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) versus Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Financial Comparison

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) and Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Genetic Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vir Biotechnology $57.65 million 20.51 -$615.06 million ($4.01) -2.17 Genetic Technologies $8.49 million 0.42 -$7.91 million N/A N/A

Genetic Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vir Biotechnology.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Vir Biotechnology has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetic Technologies has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Genetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vir Biotechnology -612.40% -30.93% -26.01% Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vir Biotechnology and Genetic Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vir Biotechnology 0 3 3 0 2.50 Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 281.06%. Given Vir Biotechnology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vir Biotechnology is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Genetic Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vir Biotechnology beats Genetic Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; license agreements with MedImmune; collaboration with WuXi Biologics and Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd.; and a collaborative research agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Genetic Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive genetic testing and risk assessment tools to help physicians manage people's health in the America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through AffinityDNA, EasyDNA, and GeneType/Corporate segments. The company offers BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It also markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. In addition, the company offers various cancer risk assessment tests under the GeneType for Colorectal Cancer and GeneType for Breast Cancer brand names; and develops other risk assessment tests across a range of diseases, which include colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, coronary artery, type 2 diabetes, pancreatic cancer, melanoma, and atrial fibrillation. Further, it offers genetic testing services, including medical, animal, forensic, and plant testing. The company has research and collaboration agreements with the University of Melbourne for the development and commercialization of a novel colorectal cancer risk assessment test; and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center of New York and University of Cambridge, that assess the conflict among BRCA mutation carriers considering preventive surgery. Genetic Technologies Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

