Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.02) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.34) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.55) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.20.

VRDN opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.82 and a quick ratio of 23.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $24.18.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.15). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.18% and a negative net margin of 79,185.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 344.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 19.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 24.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 108.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 14.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

