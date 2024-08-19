Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,920 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.0% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $267.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,188,796. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.78 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.57. The company has a market capitalization of $489.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.25.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

