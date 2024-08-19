Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Rating Lowered to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp lowered shares of Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vital Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Vital Energy from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Vital Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.82.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vital Energy

Vital Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VTLE opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Vital Energy has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $62.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.37.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $94,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,373.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vital Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vital Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth about $459,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vital Energy by 16.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,593,000 after acquiring an additional 46,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.