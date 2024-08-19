VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 604,307 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 476,132 shares.The stock last traded at $7.44 and had previously closed at $7.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VTEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

VTEX Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -184.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. VTEX had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that VTEX will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTEX. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in VTEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of VTEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in VTEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in VTEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTEX Company Profile

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

