Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 12th

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the pharmacy operator on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a dividend payout ratio of 49.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA stock opened at $10.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $28.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company's revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.86.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

