Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.57.

Get Walmart alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $73.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.43. The company has a market cap of $590.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $74.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock valued at $725,932,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 199.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after buying an additional 274,229,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Walmart by 181.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625,314 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,674,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 183.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Walmart by 212.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $844,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544,958 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.