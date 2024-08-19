Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Canadian Tire (CTC.A)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canadian Tire (TSE: CTC.A) in the last few weeks:

8/9/2024 – Canadian Tire was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$160.00.

8/9/2024 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$153.00 to C$160.00.

8/9/2024 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$165.00 to C$175.00.

8/9/2024 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$121.00 to C$126.00.

8/9/2024 – Canadian Tire had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$146.00 to C$158.00.

7/4/2024 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$149.00 to C$146.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

TSE CTC.A traded down C$0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching C$151.16. 38,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,546. Canadian Tire Co. Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$126.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$161.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$140.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$138.12.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

