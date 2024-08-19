Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:WFC traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,736,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,092,148. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $196.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.