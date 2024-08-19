Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WDO. TD Securities lowered their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ventum Financial raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$9.65 to C$12.65 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.77.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$13.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.75. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$6.81 and a 1-year high of C$14.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.93.

(Get Free Report)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

