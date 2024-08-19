Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Bought by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WLK. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Westlake by 2.6% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Westlake by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Westlake by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WLK traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.23. 76,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,818. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $112.77 and a twelve month high of $162.64. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 73.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.07.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WLK shares. Barclays raised their target price on Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Westlake from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WLK

Westlake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.