WhiteCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $273,651.26 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $273,651.26 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009946 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.17 or 0.00112823 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010649 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000143 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.