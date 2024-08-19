WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Reaches $0.0062 on Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $253,085.64 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009922 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00110520 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010378 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.