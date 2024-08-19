W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on W&T Offshore from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:WTI opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $330.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $4.51.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 103.71%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.67%.

Institutional Trading of W&T Offshore

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTI. Creative Planning boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 53.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 250,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 87,227 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 197.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 413,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 274,156 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. grew its position in W&T Offshore by 160.9% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 311,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 192,088 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 127.7% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

(Get Free Report)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.