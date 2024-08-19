Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,276 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 770.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,552,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684,499 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $80,283,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,994,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,435 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,451,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,861,000 after acquiring an additional 942,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,765.0% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 932,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,122,000 after buying an additional 882,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,769. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.03. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.77%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

