Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XRX. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a sell rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xerox has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get Xerox alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Xerox

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62. Xerox has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is -63.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 1,733.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter worth about $1,037,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

(Get Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.