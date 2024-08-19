XOS’s (XOS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their outperform rating on shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00.

XOS Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ XOS opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.86. XOS has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00.

About XOS

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. The company provides class 5-6 medium duty rolling chassis, such as commercial stepvans and armored trucks; class 7-8 heavy duty chassis; and Xos product development. It offers Xos provides mix-use powertrain solutions for off-highway, industrial and other commercial equipment, and specialty vehicles, such as school buses, medical and dental clinics, blood donation vehicles, and mobile command vehicles.

