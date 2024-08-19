Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,400 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 352,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Youdao

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Youdao stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Youdao were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Youdao Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Youdao stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.49. 69,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,193. Youdao has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $421.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of -0.04.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

