Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells $974,956.48 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $974,956.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,132 shares in the company, valued at $21,947,485.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $137.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.50.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 94,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

