Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Insider Joshua L. Smiley Sells 4,352 Shares

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 4,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $72,547.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,677.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZLAB traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.99. 437,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $31.22.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zai Lab

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 221,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Zai Lab by 64.3% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.97.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zai Lab

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.