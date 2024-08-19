Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $349.64.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic raised Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $344.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $372.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 185.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 210.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

