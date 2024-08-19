Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 15,712 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.7% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $10,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,240.5% in the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 65,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 60,759 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,347,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 549.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 36,228 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 248,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 173,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,583. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $69.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.