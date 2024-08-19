Zhang Financial LLC Buys 1,139 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DFAS stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $62.79. The stock had a trading volume of 59,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,186. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $66.46.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.