Zhang Financial LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,037,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,740,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,738,000 after buying an additional 95,029 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 442.2% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,679,000 after buying an additional 648,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 43.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,073,000 after buying an additional 232,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 55.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,225,000 after buying an additional 132,028 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ MELI traded up $49.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,027.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,801. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,691.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,630.53. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,141.04 and a twelve month high of $2,029.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,885.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,045.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.