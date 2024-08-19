Zhang Financial LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $364.26. 1,455,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $350.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

